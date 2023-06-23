Traveling this summer? Here’s how to make sure your trip is a healthy one

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to AAA, more people are traveling this summer compared with the last few years. Some travel bookings have even met or exceeded pre-Pandemic levels.

Dr. William Brady, a UVA Health emergency medicine physician and travel medicine expert offers up some tips before traveling.

Starting with common sense goes a long way, said Dr. Brady. He encourages people to assess their own health before traveling, and to consider talking with your doctor about whether it’s appropriate for you to travel.

He reminds people to manager and plan for long term or chronic healthcare needs. For some, particularly those traveling abroad, it might be important to consider travel insurance with medical benefits.

“Some of these policies have medical evacuation benefits, meaning if you need to be moved urgently from one area of the world to another to get better healthcare, that’s important,” he said. “And of course repatriation, helping you return back to your home region for an illness or injury. Sometimes that’s not easily done if you’ve had a significant illness or injury while traveling.”

Dr. Brady said if you have a medical emergency while traveling, don’t ignore it and seek care. Know where you can go to get assistance and remember, calling 9-1-1 is exclusive to the United States.

And lastly, he reminds travelers that some places have medical care that is not equal to what we’re used to in the United States and to plan accordingly.

