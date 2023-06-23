Birthdays
U-Haul now available at Orange Avenue store

U-Haul Dealer at Orange Avenue Foodmart in Roanoke
U-Haul Dealer at Orange Avenue Foodmart in Roanoke(U-Haul International)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - U-Haul services are now available at Orange Avenue Foodmart in Roanoke, according to U-Haul Co. of Virginia.

The location at 815 Orange Ave. offers services including U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday. Services can be reserved by calling (540) 467-6394 or by clicking here.

According to the company, “The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.”

