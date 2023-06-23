Wet weather dampens outdoor activities

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - When the storm clouds finally parted Friday morning, the Lyons family made a break for Treetop Quest, the adventure course with aerial obstacles at Virginia’s Explore Park.

Although they say they found plenty to do indoors this week, they told us they were happy to finally see the sun.

“We are visiting family from Minnesota and we have been completely rained out our whole vacation, so we saw a little glimmer of sunshine and could not wait to get outside,” Alyssa Lyons said in an interview.

With activities like Treetop Quest, and the T-Rex Trail, keeping people safe is the top priority of Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

Watching the weather is just part of the job.

Alex North is Roanoke Co. Parks, Recreation & Tourism Marketing Coordinator.

North said the steady rain like we’ve seen this week has been a rare occurrence during recent summer seasons.

“Typically we’re watching for those pop-up thunder storms or those little blips that might cause us to close a little early or pause operation, but really this week was really something a little bit out of the ordinary,” North said.

Despite all of the rain, North said Explore Park has had a good season so far, and staffers are keeping their fingers crossed for drier days ahead.

