Cruise-in kicks off 22nd Star City Motor Madness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The history of cruising on Williamson Road goes back to the 1950s and led to the 22-years and counting tradition of Star City Motor Madness in Roanoke.

“Starting 22-years ago, two gentlemen here in town two businessmen decided you know what, we could try to bring back that cruise atmosphere. But for a good cause, for the Virginia Museum of Transportation to help raise money for that,” said Steve Davis with Star City Motor Madness.

Residents lined the streets for the sights and sounds of cars, trucks and motorcycles from different decades going up and down Williamson Road. But the bigger picture is the support that goes towards the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

“We hope that they take away a good time that they learn an appreciation for the Transportation Museum and what we’re doing. And that they visit the transportation Museum, and that we can get even more support for that facility.”

The fun doesn’t stop here, the car show is in downtown Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“When they see the car show tomorrow, they’ll see cars from all over the Roanoke area and beyond, but also from Delaware, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and so forth.”

There will also be an after-party celebration at the Virginia Museum of Transportation from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and for more information head to Star City Motor Madness’ website here.

