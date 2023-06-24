Floyd County family shares experience of bear attack that killed dog

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “He was turned to come back to me and this bear jumped out of the bushes like a flash and mauled him and carried him off,” said Carolyn Harlow, a Floyd County resident.

For three years, Marvin and Carolyn Harlow’s dog Skippy has been a special part of their family.

“We just loved him so much. I don’t know what we’re gonna do without him,” said Marvin.

Friday, June 16, Carolyn was out on a routine walk with Skippy on the driveway just yards from their home. That’s when a bear came out of the bushes and attacked the dog.

“I have no idea why he let him go. But I thank God he did. Because all the time I was screaming and hollering I could just see him ripping him apart and that was killing me,” said Carolyn.

The Harlows rushed Skippy to a clinic in Christiansburg, but he passed away from his injuries Sunday.

Wildlife Center of Virginia’s Outreach Public Affairs Manager Alex Wehrung outlined some of the factors that might have led to this attack.

“Black bear sows are really protective mothers of their cubs. But as opposed to what some people might think of, a mama bear’s first instinct is not to attack,” said Wehrung.

Wehrung explained the bear might have mistaken Skippy for a bobcat or a coyote.

“So for millennia, black bears have been able to identify something that looks like a coyote or a bobcat as a threat. And as a danger from the bear’s perspective, our pet dogs probably don’t look that different from a wild coyote,” said Wehrung.

As hard as Skippy’s death has been to process, Marvin is still thankful the bear didn’t attack Carolyn.

“That’s something we don’t think about, you know, what if it had been her? You know, she was right there with the bear, you know, within 10 feet of him. So we’ve got something to be thankful for,” said Marvin.

The Harlows wanted to share their story, so others will keep a closer eye on their kids and pets.

“But I just want parents to beware. Little children out playing, it can happen so fast,” said Carolyn.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia shared tips on what do if you encounter a bear, which you can find here.

