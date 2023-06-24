Birthdays
Human remains found in crawl space of Henry County home

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A body found in a Collinsville home Friday has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The afternoon of June 23, 2023, Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were called about possible human remains in the crawl space area of a home on John Redd Blvd. Deputies found the remains inside an exterior-covered crawl space entry.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

