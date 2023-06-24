Man and boy shot in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man and a boy were taken to a hospital after being shot in northwest Roanoke.

The shooting near the Cookout restaurant on Hershberger Road took place about 2:15 a.m. June 24, 2023, according to Roanoke Police Deputy Chief Jerry Stokes. The age of the boy has not been released.

No one has been arrested, but police say they don’t believe the public is in danger.

Police don’t believe this shooting is connected to another shooting the same morning on Melrose Avenue.

