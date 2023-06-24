Birthdays
Man and boy shot in northwest Roanoke

Roanoke Police at Cookout Restaurant on Hershberger... 6.24.23
Roanoke Police at Cookout Restaurant on Hershberger... 6.24.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man and a boy were taken to a hospital after being shot in northwest Roanoke.

The shooting near the Cookout restaurant on Hershberger Road took place about 2:15 a.m. June 24, 2023, according to Roanoke Police Deputy Chief Jerry Stokes. The age of the boy has not been released.

No one has been arrested, but police say they don’t believe the public is in danger.

Police don’t believe this shooting is connected to another shooting the same morning on Melrose Avenue.

