Man dies in shooting on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke

Roanoke Police gather on Orange Avenue, a block from the scene of a shooting on Melrose...
Roanoke Police gather on Orange Avenue, a block from the scene of a shooting on Melrose Avenue... 6.24.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after a shooting on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block around 1 a.m. June 24, 2023. The man, whose name has not been released, died after being taken to a hospital, according to Roanoke Deputy Police Chief Jerry Stokes.

Police believe the victim had been in an argument before being shot.

No one has been arrested.

The shooting took place just blocks from the community center preparing to host Saturday’s Groceries Not Guns event.

Police say they don’t believe this shooting is connected to another shooting the same morning on Hershberger Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

