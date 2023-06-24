Birthdays
Residents trade guns for food gift cards in ‘Groceries Not Guns’ event

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People flowed into the Melrose Community Center Saturday to turn their used weapons into food gift cards at the ‘Groceries Not Guns’ event.

‘’Our goal is to reduce gun violence by removing them from the streets,” said Roanoke Sheriff’s Captain Gayle Combs. “They are packaged, and they will be destroyed.”

The event collected 48 rifles and shotguns, and 78 handguns.

Residents from all over Virginia made the trip to this year’s gun buyback event, saying it’s an opportunity to safely get rid of old guns.

Captain Combs says this weekend’s shootings emphasize the importance of this year’s gun buyback.

The buyback encouraged people with mental health issues to also consider turning their guns.

“If you have people with mental health issues or mental health problems, depression, sometimes suicide to them is their only option,” added Captain Combs. “So, if you are a concerned family member or concerned neighbor and can remove that weapon, it takes away one more opportunity for a person to harm themselves.”

“We’ve heard situations where a family that’s experiencing Alzheimer’s, for safety reasons, wants the guns removed,” explained Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

Cobb volunteered for the event for the second year in a row.

“In the end, you get a grocery gift card, and everybody values the ability to have support in purchasing those essentials that we need,” added Cobb.

Officials say they expect more than 200 guns to be turned in.

