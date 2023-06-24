Roanoke City Police Department encouraging women to join police force

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department held another recruiting event Saturday morning – geared toward women.

Background Investigator Ana Volk has been part of the Roanoke City Police Department for the past 12 years.

“I wanted to make a difference in my community, especially for kids and women,” said Volk.

Now, she’s using her leadership skills as part of the police academy to recruit female officers.

“Sometimes people are more apt to talk to different people, right?” explained Volk. “So, I think women bring that different aspect to the job for women that are going through things.”

The police force and E-911 hiring event was for female candidates thinking about entering a male-dominated field.

“We thought if we could reach out to some ladies and say we’re here, other ladies are here, we will work with you, we will talk with you... that they might be more comfortable coming up here,” said Roanoke Police Department Captain Jennifer Boswell.

Despite it being a woman-oriented event, some men showed up and one even filled out an application.

“We need men and women, but we need to rise our female law enforcement population and I want to be a part of that,” added Boswell.

Boswell says the pandemic took a toll on staffing, causing some shortages.

“And I’m really just hoping they don’t forget law enforcement and the beautiful things you can do in law enforcement, helping people out,” said Boswell. “I think we’re going to get there eventually, but it’s just been a slow journey so far.”

Volk encourages younger girls to not let fear stop them from pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“I hope to be that role model for our female recruits that come through,” said Volk. “And show them that myself at 5′2 can make it through an academy, then so can you.”

