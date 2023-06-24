Warmer weekend with isolated showers and storms

THE WEEKEND

A mix of sun and clouds are expected today with some warmer temperatures. Highs today will be in the 70s and 80s with more 80s on Sunday.

Warmer today with a few showers and storms possible. (WDBJ Weather)

We will see more sunshine each day which may lead to a few showers/storms, especially this afternoon. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible through the afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms are possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

Sunday will certainly be the best day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances increase late Sunday.

UNSETTLED START TO THE WEEK

A cold front will cross through the region Monday. Right now, isolated strong to severe storms are possible ahead of the front. Locally heavy rainfall is possible as well. At this time the SPC has put parts of out region in a MARGINAL risk and a SLIGHT risk, but this could change.

SPC outlook for Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical storm Bret is steadily moving toward the Caribbean with tropical alerts issued for parts of the Leeward Islands.

Everyone in, or vacationing in areas such as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands will need to closely monitor this developing storm. The path of Bret keeps it away from the United States territories.

Tropical Storm Cindy has developed on the heals of Tropical Storm Bret. This is our third named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The general trend keeps the system out to sea heading into next week.

