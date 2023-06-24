WDBJ7′s Hometown Veterans series wins Virginia Association of Broadcasters award

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 has been honored with the Virginia Broadcasters Association (VAB) award for 2023 Best Human Interest Series for Melissa Gaona’s “Hometown Veterans: Honoring Our Heroes monthly series.

The award was announced during the VAB convention in Virginia Beach June 23, 2023.

WDBJ7 had already been notified it was judged the winner or runner-up for several 2023 VAB awards.

For Outstanding Sports Coverage, the “Friday Football Extra” segment was named a runner-up, as was our weather special, “Derecho: A Decade Later” as Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program.

Congratulations to all!

