Youth participate in second annual Girls’ Fire Camp

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Department of Fire and EMS hosted its second annual Girls’ Fire Camp Saturday.

Rising 1st through 10th graders participated alongside career and volunteer firefighters.

The camp was established to inspire girls of all ages to see a possible career in Fire and EMS.

According to an NFPA report, only nine percent of firefighters are female.

Recruitment & Retention Specialist Taylor Lunsford says it’s essential to give a wide variety of opportunities to our youth.

“We hope that young girls can visualize themselves in these positions after seeing some of our all-female crews do their work here at the camp, and also give them the confidence and know that they can do anything they desire or dream of,” says Lunsford.

Leaders say this year’s turnout was bigger than last and they expect higher participation next year.

