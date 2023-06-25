Botetourt County hiker rescued after falling on trail
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hiker was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after falling on a Botetourt County trail, according to Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS.
Shortly after noon, rescue crews were called to Roaring Run Falls, where a hiker had fallen near the top of the trail. The man was loaded onto a basket, and more than ten responders removed the patient from the trail using a rope-and-wheel-assembly attached to the basket.
The man was then taken along the trail to an ambulance, to be taken to the hospital.
