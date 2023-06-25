Chancellor Dr. Dana B. Hamel, founder of Virginia Community College, passes away at 99

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family, friends and students of Virginia Community College System are all mourning the loss of a beloved educator, leader and pioneer. This comes after the announcement of the passing of Dr. Dana B. Hamel, Founding Chancellor of Virginia Community College.

It was announced in a statement from current VCCS Chancellor David Doré, Ed.D., citing the passing of Dr. Hamel on Friday evening, just weeks away from his 100th birthday.

Those who believe in the power of education to elevate people and promote the common good are mourning the loss of Dr. Dana B. Hamel, the founding Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. Dr. Hamel died Friday night, just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday. We have lost a great friend and Virginia has lost one of its guiding lights of the 20th century. Dr. Hamel’s leadership as the architect and first Chancellor of our community colleges was essential in opening the door for countless Virginians to gain access to higher education and a better life. It was through Hamel’s guidance and dogged determination that Virginia advanced from having a collection of trade schools and university branch campuses to produce one of the country’s leading systems of comprehensive community colleges. I had the great privilege to speak with Dr. Hamel shortly after I was appointed to serve the Virginia Community Colleges this spring. His advice to me as I began my service as the new VCCS Chancellor was generous and inspiring, and I’ll always be grateful for the time we spent together. Dr. Hamel was tireless and unshakably optimistic. And there’s little doubt he will be long remembered for his trademark cheerful greeting, “It’s a great day to be alive in the commonwealth!” Hamel also was stubbornly modest, refusing to take personal credit for his remarkable stewardship during the first crucial years of the Virginia Community College System. He served as Chancellor from the system’s creation in 1966 to 1979. Many of the founding principles, the first campuses that he built, and our governance structure are based on the plans that he brought to life.

Dana B. Hamel was born to Canadian immigrants in Maine on August 9, 1923. In his early life, Hamel learned watchmaking and repair from his father and grew up in the coal mining region of Pennsylvania in Johnstown. He began college when World War Two started and stopped to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served in the Pacific Theater.

Dr. Dana B. Hamel (Virginia Community College)

Thanks to the G.I. Bill, Hamel returned to college to pursue a future in teaching. He received a doctorate in education from the University of Cincinnati and began to gain teaching and administrative experience in Ohio. Hamel was then recruited to oversee Roanoke Technical Institute in the early 1960s. There he became the attention of top educators and political leaders in Virginia, who realized the state was falling behind.

After being recognized by top leaders in Virginia, Hamel was tasked with organizing new community colleges, staffing them and developing operational policies.

Dr. Dana B. Hamel provided nearly 40 years of public service. After his commitment to Virginia Technical Colleges and the VCCS, Hamel became executive director of the Virginia Center for Public/Private Initiatives. During his duty there, he played a leading role in securing the development of the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, a world-class nuclear physics research center in Newport News.

When Hamel retired in 1995, Virginia Lawmakers adopted a joint resolution of thanks and commendation to honor Hamel’s tireless efforts to advance higher education and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Hamel will be remembered as a great leader and educator who improved the lives of several Virginia families. Plans for a memorial are to be announced.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.