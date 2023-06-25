Birthdays
Edmunds trio highlights Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame induction

The brothers have dazzled on the gridiron from Dan River High School, to Virginia Tech, to the NFL.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - It was practically standing room only at the Pittsylvania County Community Center in Chatham on Sunday, as nine honorees were inducted into the Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame, including three of the area’s most recognizable faces.

The “EBOYZ”—Terrell, Tremaine and Trey Edmunds—all went in together as part of the Class of 2023.

The trio of brothers all played football and basketball and ran track at Dan River High School, before making their way to Blacksburg to become key members of the Virginia Tech football program.

The NFL also came calling for all three, with Tremaine and Terrell both becoming first-round draft picks, to the Bills and Steelers, respectively.

Trey was signed by the Saints as a free agent and also played for the Steelers.

All three have given back to their hometown through an annual football and cheer camp at Averett University, as well as through their “One Dream One Team” fundraiser to support high school athletes.

“It means a lot, just knowing that we got the community behind us,” said Tremaine Edmunds, 25. “It means a lot. We didn’t get to the point we got just by ourselves. Obviously, it took a lot of people to get us to this point—the good and the bad. But that’s what makes a man, a man. We took all that stuff and just grew as men from day one. Just continuously getting the support that we got since it was youth league, and it’s continuing to be that same support we have now.”

“We know that we didn’t get here by ourselves,” said Terrell Edmunds, 26. “We had a lot of support groups that helped us along the road and we just want to be able to help the best way that we can. If that’s just coming and showing up for games, giving advice, talking to different guys on the phone. Just to get everyone in our community more exposure to help them grow as young men, as young women, the best way we can for this community.”

“When we can come back and are surrounded around all this love and see people we haven’t seen in over 10 to 15 years, it’s a blessing,” said Trey Edmunds, 28. “It’s a blessing. And to have our family and our friends and our loved ones, and special people around here with us as well, it’s amazing. We don’t take moments like this for granted at all.”

It was a spring of change for the brothers, as Tremaine, a linebacker, signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Chicago Bears, while Terrell, a safety, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles.

Other inductees included race car driver Timothy Peters, wrestler Caine DeVivi, basketball players John Anthony Parrish and Ramsey Yeatts, volleyball player Paige Echols and sports medicine specialist Aaron Taylor.

