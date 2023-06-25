Birthdays
First Spanish book club launches in Roanoke

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s first-ever Spanish Book Club is now a reality in the Star City.

It is a partnership between Casa Latina of Roanoke Valley and Virginia Tech University Libraries.

The club meets once a month to read and discuss literature from Hispanic authors.

Leaders say it is not only for Spanish speakers, but for anyone trying to learn the language.

“We wanted to provide a safe place where people could express themselves and share ideas, share about their culture, learn as well, and connect to each other, and most of all build community, too, through the habit of reading,” said Casa Latina Board Member Thania Torres.

The non-profit is collecting donations to continue the program and eventually start a second book club. The current book club is full, but to get information about upcoming announcements, click here.

To learn more about the program, watch the interview in Spanish below:

