Hot and humid with a isolated storm today

Warm and humid today

Increased risk of severe storms on Monday

Slightly cooler on Tuesday

SUNDAY

Mild and humid this morning. Temperatures will climb quickly with highs in the 80s for many locations. A stray storm or two is possible for the afternoon.

Warm and humid today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

A strong cold front will cross through the region Monday. Right now, scattered strong to severe storms are possible ahead of the front. The Severe Prediction Center has increased the risk for severe storms on Monday. At this time there is a MARGINAL, SLIGHT, and ENHANCED risk of severe storms and this could change by Monday.

SPC outlook for tomorrow. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Behind the front, scattered showers and storms remain possible on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

Drier conditions will move in by Wednesday and Thursday as humidity levels drop. Highs on Wednesday will top out the 70s and lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will warm into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures climb on Friday and Saturday could bring some afternoon storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to spin in the Atlantic. The general trend keeps the system out to sea heading into next week.

Tropical Storm Cindy forecast. (WDBJ Weather)

Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Calling storm chaser enthusiasts! Another Slight Chance of Science podcast episode launched today. This one features Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talking with the Hokie Storm Chasers as they take to the road again this summer for the annual chase. Exciting news as Catherine will join their 2-week journey and provides us with a sneak peak of what they can expect plus memories and history of past storm chases.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Listen to our podcast anywhere you stream podcasts from! This one talks about the annual storm chase that Virginia Tech meteorology students take. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.