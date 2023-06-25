Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.(Credit: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri were investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning, although the number of dead or wounded was not immediately known, a news report said.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and again around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, KSHB-TV reported.

One of the shootings involved multiple fatalities, the station reported.

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available, but police told KSHB that some victims with gunshot wounds transported themselves to a hospital.

There was no immediate information about any arrests being made, KSHB reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Starlite Drive-In Theater
Starlite Drive-in set to open next week
Roanoke Police gather on Orange Avenue, a block from the scene of a shooting on Melrose...
Man dies in shooting on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Roanoke Police at Cookout Restaurant on Hershberger... 6.24.23
Man and boy shot in northwest Roanoke
Carolyn Harlow and her dog "Skippy" who died from injuries suffered from a bear attack on June...
Floyd County family shares experience of bear attack that killed dog

Latest News

A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other...
Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
Sunday Morning Update
People dance and chant during the 31st annual San Francisco Dyke March on Saturday, June 24,...
Party and protest mix as LGBTQ+ pride parades kick off from New York to San Francisco