One person in critical condition after Wythe County party-related shooting

Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting connected to a party in the Max Meadows area of Wythe County early Sunday, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

No one has been arrested. Deputies are interviewing people and processing evidence.

Shortly after midnight the morning of June 25, 2023, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office was called to a party in the 2200 block of Castleton Road, where shots had been fired. Deputies report finding a large number of people, and determined there had been a shooting, but no victims were found at the scene.

Deputies were notified shortly after the initial call that a person with a gunshot wound was arriving at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, with injuries determined to be critical.

