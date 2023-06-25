One person in custody after armed robbery in Rocky Mount
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody after an armed robbery at a store in Franklin County Sunday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person for armed robbery at Raven’s Country Store on South Main Street in Rocky Mount.
A public information officer with the sheriff’s office told WDBJ7 more information would be released shortly.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
