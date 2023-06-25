Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

One person in custody after armed robbery in Rocky Mount

(Live 5 News)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody after an armed robbery at a store in Franklin County Sunday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person for armed robbery at Raven’s Country Store on South Main Street in Rocky Mount.

A public information officer with the sheriff’s office told WDBJ7 more information would be released shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In Theater
Starlite Drive-in set to open next week
Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Roanoke Police gather on Orange Avenue, a block from the scene of a shooting on Melrose...
Man dies in shooting on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Roanoke Police at Cookout Restaurant on Hershberger... 6.24.23
Man and boy shot in northwest Roanoke
Carolyn Harlow and her dog "Skippy" who died from injuries suffered from a bear attack on June...
Floyd County family shares experience of bear attack that killed dog

Latest News

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
No toxic gases detected after train carrying hazardous material plunged into Yellowstone River
community members met here today to figure out what is causing an increase in the homeless...
Organizations hold town hall on homelessness in our region
Roaring Run Falls Rescue... 6.25.23
Botetourt County hiker rescued after falling on trail
Spanish Book Club
First Spanish book club launches in Roanoke