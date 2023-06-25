Birthdays
Two arrested for Roanoke bank robbery

(L-R) Ramel Abrams-Demonte Belcher mugshots
(L-R) Ramel Abrams-Demonte Belcher mugshots(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are in custody for a bank robbery in Roanoke Thursday.

Ramel L. Abrams, 28 of Roanoke, and Demonte J. Belcher, 23 of Vinton, are charged with robbery.

About 11:30 a.m. June 22, 2023, Roanoke Police were called about a bank robbery in the 1700 block of Hershberger Road NW. Police were told two men had walked into the bank, demanded money and left with cash.

After evidence at the scene led to both men as suspects, they were arrested at homes in Roanoke and Vinton, respectively. Both men are in the Roanoke City Jail.

