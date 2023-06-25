WDBJ7 weather team wins Emmy for derecho special

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -WDBJ7 is congratulating the Hometown Station weather team, plus producer Reid Campbell, for winning a Capital Emmy for the 2022 special, “Derecho: A Decade Later.”

Click here to watch the whole show and here for more on the severe weather event from 2012.

Click here for more about the Capital Emmys.

WEATHER - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES) / Award Category 53B

Derecho: A Decade Later

WDBJ7

Brent Watts, Chief Meteorologist

Ian Cassette, Meteorologist

Leo Hirsbrunner, Meteorologist

Reid Campbell, Producer

Catherine Maxwell, Meteorologist

Christian Johansen, Meteorologist

