Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

WDBJ7 weather team wins Emmy for derecho special

Talking Derecho A Decade Later With NWS-Blacksburg
Talking Derecho A Decade Later With NWS-Blacksburg
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -WDBJ7 is congratulating the Hometown Station weather team, plus producer Reid Campbell, for winning a Capital Emmy for the 2022 special, “Derecho: A Decade Later.”

Click here to watch the whole show and here for more on the severe weather event from 2012.

Click here for more about the Capital Emmys.

WEATHER - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES) / Award Category 53B

Derecho: A Decade Later

WDBJ7

Brent Watts, Chief Meteorologist

Ian Cassette, Meteorologist

Leo Hirsbrunner, Meteorologist

Reid Campbell, Producer

Catherine Maxwell, Meteorologist

Christian Johansen, Meteorologist

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In Theater
Starlite Drive-in set to open next week
Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Roanoke Police gather on Orange Avenue, a block from the scene of a shooting on Melrose...
Man dies in shooting on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke
Roanoke Police at Cookout Restaurant on Hershberger... 6.24.23
Man and boy shot in northwest Roanoke
Carolyn Harlow and her dog "Skippy" who died from injuries suffered from a bear attack on June...
Floyd County family shares experience of bear attack that killed dog

Latest News

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
Wet weather dampens outdoor activities in the Roanoke Valley.
Wet weather dampens outdoor activities
Wet Weather Impacts Outdoor Activities
Wet Weather Impacts Outdoor Activities
Memorial honoring the lives lost in the flood of 2016
The Flood of 2016: Seven Years Later