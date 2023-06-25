WDBJ7 weather team wins Emmy for derecho special
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -WDBJ7 is congratulating the Hometown Station weather team, plus producer Reid Campbell, for winning a Capital Emmy for the 2022 special, “Derecho: A Decade Later.”
Click here to watch the whole show and here for more on the severe weather event from 2012.
Click here for more about the Capital Emmys.
WEATHER - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES) / Award Category 53B
Derecho: A Decade Later
WDBJ7
Brent Watts, Chief Meteorologist
Ian Cassette, Meteorologist
Leo Hirsbrunner, Meteorologist
Reid Campbell, Producer
Catherine Maxwell, Meteorologist
Christian Johansen, Meteorologist
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.