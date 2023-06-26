ALERT DAY: Scattered to numerous severe storms possible

Strong to severe storms possible later today

Showers linger into Tuesday

Slightly cooler on Wednesday

Weather alert day information. (WDBJ Weather)

WEATHER ALERT DAY: MONDAY

A strong cold front will cross through the region late today into Tuesday. Scattered to numerous severe storms will likely fire up along the mountain ridge tops and strengthen quickly as they move to the east. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area under either a MARGINAL , SLIGHT , or ENHANCED risk of severe storms. The Yellow and Orange areas have the greatest risk of severe weather today. Please stay weather aware and have your WDBJ7 Weather App notifications turned on. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online.

SPC outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

STORM TIMING: 2PM - 8PM

DAMAGING WIND GUSTS: Some of the severe storms may produce localized, damaging gusts over 60+ MPH which could take out power lines.

Damaging wind possible with storms later today. (WDBJ Weather)

HAIL POTENTIAL: Due to the cold air aloft and tall storms, larger than average hail is possible and may reach quarter to golf ball size in the strongest storms.

Large hail is possible for some of our Southern counties later today. (WDBJ Weather)

TORNADO RISK: This is typically very low, but with this setup, there’s a chance a few supercells may spin a quick tornado up during the afternoon. The best chance would be east of the Blue Ridge toward Central and Southside VA during the mid-late afternoon. Know where to go should a tornado warning be issued for your area.

The tornado risk is low, but not zero this afternoon and evening. (WDBJ Weather)

FLOOD RISK: The flooding risk is rather low, but where strong storms develop, localized flooding is possible. The biggest issue would be ponding water in poor drainage areas.

REST OF THE WEEK

Behind the front, scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

Drier conditions will move in by Wednesday and Thursday as humidity levels drop. Highs on Wednesday will top out the 70s and lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will warm into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures climb into the 80s to near 90 by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible each day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Cindy is has weakened into a post tropical system. At this time there are no areas of importance to the NHC.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Calling storm chaser enthusiasts! Another Slight Chance of Science podcast episode launched today. This one features Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talking with the Hokie Storm Chasers as they take to the road again this summer for the annual chase. Exciting news as Catherine will join their 2-week journey and provides us with a sneak peak of what they can expect plus memories and history of past storm chases.

