Downtown Grub serving up soul food in Dublin

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new restaurant serving up a taste of the south in downtown Dublin.

“We do every menu item from scratch so we cut our cabbage, our collards are fresh, nothing is just open out of the can and serve to our customers,” Co-Owner Nichole Slaughter said. “It’s all made with love.”

Slaughter and her brother, sister in-law, and mom all teamed up to open Downtown Grub.

“My brother has always had a dream of opening a restaurant so after all the cooking and coming together, we decided, ‘why not? Let’s open something in our hometown,’” Slaughter said.

She says this is the only restaurant of its kind in the area.

“It’s been great just to talk to all the smiling faces that come in, and be able to offer them something different in this area,” Slaughter said.

Downtown Grub is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12-8 p.m. and Sundays from 12-7 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 248 W Main St. in Dublin.

