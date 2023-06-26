Four on the 4th fundraiser race set for Boys and Girls Clubs
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Four on the 4th fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs of SWVA is set for the 4th of July in Vinton.
The event includes an 8 a.m. 4-mile race and a 9 a.m. Kids’ Fun Run. The race starts at the Vinton War Memorial.
Emily Pinkerton, Director of Development, stopped by 7@four with a preview.
Click Fouronthe4th.com for more info.
