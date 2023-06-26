Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for teen runaway

Jamarion Nazier Dunnings, reported as a runaway by Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Jamarion Nazier Dunnings, reported as a runaway by Franklin County Sheriff's Office(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage runaway.

Jamarion Nazier Dunnings was last reported seen Sunday, June 25 on Double Branch Road, in the Henry Fork area southeast of Rocky Mount. He was wearing purple shoes and a black hoodie, and has a tattoo on his right forearm and diamond earrings in both ears, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In Theater
Starlite Drive-in set to open next week
Generic police lights
One person in critical condition after Wythe County party-related shooting
Roanoke Police at Cookout Restaurant on Hershberger... 6.24.23
Man and boy shot in northwest Roanoke
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Governor orders flags lowered in honor of slain police officer
(L-R) Ramel Abrams-Demonte Belcher mugshots
Two arrested for Roanoke bank robbery

Latest News

NRV Summit
Hope @ Home: NRV summit tackles opioid epidemic
Pickleball
New pickleball opportunities swing into Botetourt County
Virginia getting more than a billion dollars for internet service
Campbell County Burglary Investigation Surveillance Photo
Surveillance photo released in Campbell County burglary investigation