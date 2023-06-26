Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for teen runaway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage runaway.

Jamarion Nazier Dunnings was last reported seen Sunday, June 25 on Double Branch Road, in the Henry Fork area southeast of Rocky Mount. He was wearing purple shoes and a black hoodie, and has a tattoo on his right forearm and diamond earrings in both ears, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

