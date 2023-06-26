Gas prices in Roanoke remain the same over the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 123.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.02 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 87 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.90 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.39 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon today. The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 134.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

June 26, 2022: $4.46 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.88 per gallon)

June 26, 2021: $2.83 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.09 per gallon)

June 26, 2020: $1.93 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

June 26, 2019: $2.38 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.69 per gallon)

June 26, 2018: $2.50 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.85 per gallon)

June 26, 2017: $1.99 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.25 per gallon)

June 26, 2016: $2.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.31 per gallon)

June 26, 2015: $2.53 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.78 per gallon)

June 26, 2014: $3.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.68 per gallon)

June 26, 2013: $3.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.54 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.27 per gallon, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.25 per gallon, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.26 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.31 per gallon, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34 per gallon.

“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead. Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks. Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”

