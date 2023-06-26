Hope @ Home: NRV summit tackles opioid epidemic

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An upcoming summit will focus on the needs and resources to support opioid abatement in the New River Valley.

The #EndOverdoseNRV Summit will host a panel of experts including Dr. Noelle Bissell and a featured discussion with New York Times best-selling author Beth Macy, author of “Dopesick.”

The 2023 Summit is happening Tuesday, July 18 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the New River Community College.

The Community Prevention Coalitions of the New River Valley and the New River Valley Community Services are hosting the summit.

People interested in attending will need to register for the event because seating is limited.

