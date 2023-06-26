Montgomery Museum working to raise $40,000

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has a goal to raise $40,000 in honor of its 40th anniversary this GiveLocalNRV day.

GiveLocalNRV begins June 28 at noon and runs until June 29 at noon. It’s an annual donation day for non-profits around the region.

To celebrate, the museum will host an open house party Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

“Funding for Give Local is going to go to a number of things, including the creation of a children’s corner in the museum, expanding our definition of the arts, so thinking more performance arts, culinary arts, literary arts, creative placemaking, our new education lab that’s coming,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum Casey Jenkins said.

The museum has a $20,000 matching gift if it raises $20,000 from donations.

