Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Montgomery Museum working to raise $40,000

Montgomery Museum of Art and History reopened on June 22
Montgomery Museum of Art and History reopened on June 22(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has a goal to raise $40,000 in honor of its 40th anniversary this GiveLocalNRV day.

GiveLocalNRV begins June 28 at noon and runs until June 29 at noon. It’s an annual donation day for non-profits around the region.

To celebrate, the museum will host an open house party Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

“Funding for Give Local is going to go to a number of things, including the creation of a children’s corner in the museum, expanding our definition of the arts, so thinking more performance arts, culinary arts, literary arts, creative placemaking, our new education lab that’s coming,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum Casey Jenkins said.

The museum has a $20,000 matching gift if it raises $20,000 from donations.

To donate click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In Theater
Starlite Drive-in set to open next week
Generic police lights
One person in critical condition after Wythe County party-related shooting
Roanoke Police at Cookout Restaurant on Hershberger... 6.24.23
Man and boy shot in northwest Roanoke
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Governor orders flags lowered in honor of slain police officer
(L-R) Ramel Abrams-Demonte Belcher mugshots
Two arrested for Roanoke bank robbery

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 26, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 26, 2023
Homelessness Town Hall In Roanoke
Homelessness Town Hall Held In Roanoke
community members met here today to figure out what is causing an increase in the homeless...
Organizations hold town hall on homelessness in our region
Spanish Book Club
First Spanish book club launches in Roanoke