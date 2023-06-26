New pickleball opportunities swing into Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pickleball is growing in popularity and Botetourt County Parks and Recreation is excited to offer new options for those wanting to play.

The department has created three courts in the Breckinridge Elementary gym.

Parks and Recreation Director Mandy Adkins joined Here @ Home to explain more about the beginner pickleball classes offered Tuesdays at 5 p.m.

All courts will be open for drop-in play Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.

