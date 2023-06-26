One year later, families still seek justice for Pittsylvania County shooting that injured seven and killed one

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been one year since seven people were shot and one was killed at a party in Pittsylvania County. The victims and their families are still seeking justice.

The shooting took place at a party in the Sutherlin Community June 26, 2022. Eight people were shot, including 20-year-old Jerome White, who was killed.

A 19-year-old military member was shot three times, with one bullet missing his spine by a centimeter.

Since then, no one has been arrested. Local and federal agencies have interviewed over 80 people and continue to investigate.

“Our confidence is high that we’re going to solve this,” said Mike Taylor, Pittsylvania County Sheriff. “That’s the goal, is to get the true identity of those people that started this and the shooters.”

Sheriff Taylor says they will be increasing police presence in communities where they hear about large gatherings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.

