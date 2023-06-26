Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In Theater
Starlite Drive-in set to open next week
Generic police lights
One person in critical condition after Wythe County party-related shooting
Teen shot to death in Roanoke; search on for shooter
Teen in custody after robbery in Rocky Mount
Roanoke Police at Cookout Restaurant on Hershberger... 6.24.23
Man and boy shot in northwest Roanoke

Latest News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov....
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students
New Dublin Restaurant Serves Soul Food
New Dublin Restaurant Serves Soul Food
Montgomery Museum Holding Fundraiser
Montgomery Museum Holding Fundraiser
'That could've been us': Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns