Roanoke City Public Schools rolling out new logo and website

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools will roll out a new logo and website later this week.

Superintendent Verletta White and Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer Kelly Sandridge unveiled the new designs Monday morning.

The logo features a star in the center and symbolizes students and teachers learning together.

“Some might look at that logo and might see children reading books, and we’re hoping that’s the case as well. Others might look at it and see employees working together, or parents working with school-based teams and they’re working around the table. That’s what we do every day and that’s what we’re proud of,” White told WDBJ7.

The redesign of the website includes a translation feature, and greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

The division-wide and school-based websites are scheduled to launch Wednesday, the same day the school system will start using the new logo.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.