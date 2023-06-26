Birthdays
Roanoke County Police warn of increase in scam calls

Roanoke County Police uniform patch.
Roanoke County Police uniform patch.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is warning the public about telephone scams.

Police say residents are getting phone calls from people claiming to be with Roanoke County Police, saying residents have outstanding warrants. The scam callers may be asking for payment information or trying to confirm inappropriate personal information.

These callers may also be “spoofing” official Roanoke County telephone numbers, which may show up on caller ID, according to police.

Roanoke County Police remind residents they will not call to discuss outstanding warrants, and will never ask for money or financial information over the phone. They warn residents not to share payment, financial or personal information over the phone with anyone claiming to be from Roanoke County Police.

