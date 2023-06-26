Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

WATCH LIVE: Roanoke Police hold news conference to address weekend shootings

Roanoke Police gather on Orange Avenue, a block from the scene of a shooting on Melrose...
Roanoke Police gather on Orange Avenue, a block from the scene of a shooting on Melrose Avenue... 6.24.23(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are holding a news conference Monday afternoon to address “recent acts of gun violence that have occurred in our city,” including a fatal shooting Saturday morning and another Sunday night, and a separate shooting involving two people Saturday morning.

Roanoke Police command staff, the city’s mayor and vice mayor, and the Roanoke sheriff are speaking.

The news conference is at 4 p.m. Monday. WDBJ7 is live streaming it in this story and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlite Drive-In Theater
Starlite Drive-in set to open next week
Generic police lights
One person in critical condition after Wythe County party-related shooting
Teen shot to death in Roanoke; search on for shooter
Teen in custody after robbery in Rocky Mount
Roanoke Police at Cookout Restaurant on Hershberger... 6.24.23
Man and boy shot in northwest Roanoke

Latest News

Downtown Grub
Downtown Grub serving up soul food in Dublin
Pickleball Opportunities Swing into Botetourt County
Pickleball Opportunities Swing into Botetourt County
A severe storm watch has been issued for the risk of severe weather into the evening.
Monday, June 26 - Evening Outlook
NRV Summit Tackles Opioid Epidemic
NRV Summit Tackles Opioid Epidemic