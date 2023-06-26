WATCH LIVE: Roanoke Police hold news conference to address weekend shootings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are holding a news conference Monday afternoon to address “recent acts of gun violence that have occurred in our city,” including a fatal shooting Saturday morning and another Sunday night, and a separate shooting involving two people Saturday morning.

Roanoke Police command staff, the city’s mayor and vice mayor, and the Roanoke sheriff are speaking.

The news conference is at 4 p.m. Monday. WDBJ7 is live streaming it in this story and on our Facebook page.

