Seniors in Danville can access health and wellness resources at Aging In Your Community event

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seniors in Danville will have the opportunity Tuesday to connect with local resources that are available to them.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting an Aging In Your Community event at Ballou Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Expert panelists will represent services in the community, such as healthcare providers, social service organizations, and community groups.

The panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A session where seniors can ask questions and receive feedback. It is designed to help seniors stay informed so they can maintain their independence and wellbeing.

“This event is great because it’s connecting seniors to programs and services that can help them not only age well, but age in their home and place,” said Brooke Gill, Alzheimer’s Association Program Manager. “So, these services can help them stay challenged and learn new things, or there are services that can supply resources to help them stay in their home.”

Participants need to register online or call 800-272-3900.

