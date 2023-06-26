Birthdays
Surveillance photo released in Campbell County burglary investigation

Campbell County Burglary Investigation Surveillance Photo
Campbell County Burglary Investigation Surveillance Photo(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of a person being sought as part of a burglary investigation.

Detectives are investigating a series of burglaries off Sunnymeade Road near the Candlers Mountain Road intersection. About 1:40 a.m. June 10, a male was caught on home surveillance looking into a window of a home. This same person is also captured on surveillance looking into and touching the window of another home in the same area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two burglaries have also been reported close to these homes; in those cases, someone went into the homes and stole items. During one of those burglaries, the burglar was in the bedroom of the homeowner while she slept.

Investigators say the person in the surveillance photo appears to “possibly be of Hispanic descent.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Investigator L.J. Edmiston at (434) 332-9580. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

