Teen shot to death in Roanoke; search on for shooter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the person responsible for the death of a teenager Sunday night.

About 11:20 p.m. June 25, 2023, police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 18th Street NW. Officers found the teenage boy inside a home with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds, according to police. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers found property damage to the outside of the home consistent with a shooting, according to police, who are working to determine the circumstances of the killing. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.