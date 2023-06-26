Birthdays
Virginia getting more than a billion dollars for internet service

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia will receive $1,481,489,572.87 to launch “affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service.” according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). 364,156 homes and small businesses in Virginia lack access to high-speed Internet connections, according to NTIA.

As part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, the President, Vice President, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the funding, part of $42.45 billion received by all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories.

“This historic $1.4 billion investment, made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will bring affordable, high-speed Internet and good-paying jobs all across Virginia,” said Raimondo. “I am proud to support this investment, and look forward to working with Governor Youngkin to connect every Virginian to the full potential of the digital economy.”

States, DC and territories (“Eligible Entities”) will use funding from the BEAD program (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment) to administer grant programs within their borders.

The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure “everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.”

Details related to the allocation for the states, D.C., and territories are available on InternetForAll.Gov.

