Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

7@four previews Lavender Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Macie Rice, the Marketing Coordinator for Beliveau Farm Winery, joins 7@four to talk about the upcoming Lavender Festival on July 1st and 2nd.

Admission is $12 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 2-11, and children under two-years-old can enter for free.

The event will host local vendors, live music, lavender food & drink specials, lavender products for sale, and educational lavender talks.

Tickets can be purchased online at BeliveauFarm.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot to death in Roanoke; search on for shooter
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Showers and a few storms return Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Front brings a few storms Tuesday followed by drier conditions
Teen in custody after robbery in Rocky Mount
Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds (left to right) on stage at the Pittsylvania County Sports...
Edmunds trio highlights Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame induction

Latest News

7@four: Lavender Festival
7@four: Lavender Festival
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend
Drier, comfortable weather returns for the next few days.
Tuesday, June 27 - Evening Outlook
Dr Pepper Park sees successful year.
7@Four previews Dr Pepper Parks summer schedule