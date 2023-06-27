7@four previews Lavender Festival

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Macie Rice, the Marketing Coordinator for Beliveau Farm Winery, joins 7@four to talk about the upcoming Lavender Festival on July 1st and 2nd.

Admission is $12 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 2-11, and children under two-years-old can enter for free.

The event will host local vendors, live music, lavender food & drink specials, lavender products for sale, and educational lavender talks.

Tickets can be purchased online at BeliveauFarm.com.

