7@seven: Your Top Seven Headlines for Tuesday, June 27

1. Two charged for leaving dogs in hot car

Two people from Roanoke County are facing animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found locked inside a hot car. One of those dogs died from heat stroke.

If you see an animal inside a locked car as the weather warms, officials say you should call 911 and not try to break the window. Officials say there are no ‘Good Samaritan’ laws to protect you from breaking into a car.

2. Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents speak out

As the Mountain Valley Pipeline moves closer to resuming construction, groups that oppose the project are fighting efforts to dismiss their lawsuits in federal court.

3. Virginia new Move Over law

Starting this weekend, an expanded version of Virginia’s Move Over law goes into effect. The current law requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles with red, blue or amber lights.

The expansion now requires drivers to also move over for stationary vehicles with hazard lights, warning signs or flares.

4. Veteran suicide awareness

On PTSD awareness day, the Roanoke Valley Veterans council is calling on everyone to check in on the veterans in their lives. Many are healing from invisible wounds, like depression and anxiety, that can be deadly.

5. Wythe County economic development

A Wythe County company is expanding. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Forestry granted Musser Biomass and Wood Products $75,000 to help double the supply of hardwood chips and sawdust they produce.

The larger production will help add 10 jobs to the company.

6. New business in Christiansburg

In Christiansburg, Ms. Donna’s Beauty Salon is now open for business. Owner, Donna Spicer, says she offers hair appointments to people of all ages, hair types and genders.

7. Fireworks on the Riverfront celebration

The third annual ‘Fireworks on the Riverfront’ kicks off at 6 p.m. this Friday in Lynchburg. The free event will include local food trucks, live music, and activities for kids. The fireworks show will start around 9 p.m.. Event coordinators say this year’s fireworks will be bigger and better.

