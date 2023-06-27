Birthdays
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri

By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert around 5 p.m.

Authorities said 11-year-old Terryjae Rhodes and 5-year-old King Rhodes were taken at about 2 p.m. from Tyndall Drive in St. Louis, Missouri.

Terryjae is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. King is 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and also has black hair with brown eyes.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the victims were taken by an unknown adult female.

Anyone with information about the location of the two children can call the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311 or dial 911.

