Caregiver Cook-Off highlights senior nutrition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A ‘Caregiver Cook-Off’ served up some delicious dishes in Roanoke Tuesday, and it focused attention on an important issue: proper nutrition for senior adults.

Home Instead Senior Care organized the competition, with eight of its care professionals preparing favorite recipes.

The event included prizes for the winners, and organizers were also hoping to bring attention to the Local Office on Aging and its Meals on Wheels program.

“I hope the larger community will understand the value of proper nutrition for senior adults and will be inspired to support our local Meals on Wheels program, either through donations or through driving a route, volunteering to drive a route with the program here locally, because they do an amazing job for a lot of seniors in our community,” said Betsy Head, owner of Home Instead Roanoke.

And the grand prize winner of the first ‘Caregiver Cook-Off’ was Brenda Petty, who prepared a tasty and nutritious Zucchini casserole.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.