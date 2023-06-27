Community group asks for donations for reward fund for information in 6 year old Lynchburg boy’s death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are still looking for those responsible for the people who shot and killed a six year old Lynchburg boy.

It’s been almost two months since six year old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed while playing video games in his bed.

Despite video footage released by police showing several people shooting the home, no arrests have been made in this case.

Now a community group is partnering with Crimestoppers to help the family get justice.

One Community One Voice is collecting donations as part of the Kingston Reward Fund.

Leaders of the group say this money will go to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Kingston’s death.

There are several ways you can donate to the fund, including at any Bank of James location or the gofundme page.

Leaders of One Community One Voice are expected to give an update about that fund on Tuesday.

If you have any information, contact: Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

