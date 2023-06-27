Birthdays
Dog dies after being left in parked car in Roanoke, two people arrested

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested for leaving two dogs in a parked vehicle, one of which died, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they responded at 1:25 p.m. to reports of two dogs left inside a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Luck Ave SW and found two dogs inside, one of them was alert, while the other was unresponsive.

When officers opened the door, they determined one of the dogs had died and was taken to the Roanoke Police Department as evidence. The other was taken to a veterinarian.

Police arrested 37-year-old James Lipscomb and 38-year-old Ashleigh Hutton, both from Roanoke County, and charged both of them with two counts of Felony Animal Cruelty.

The department says two additional dogs were seized from their home, and the RPD Animal Wardens have filed a petition for custody of all the remaining dogs.

