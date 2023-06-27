Birthdays
Fireworks on the Riverfront to return to Downtown Lynchburg

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firework show returning to Downtown Lynchburg is bigger and better than before.

The third annual Fireworks on the Riverfront will begin at 6 p.m. Friday night.

The free event will include local food trucks, live music, and activities for kids. The fireworks will begin around 9 p.m.

“Anything around the Fourth of July kind of feels traditional,” said James Ford, Downtown Lynchburg Association Marketing Director. “So, to have a staple downtown event that feels like a great tradition for families is important to us and fun for the community.”

Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

More information on parking and weather updates can be found on the Downtown Lynchburg’s Facebook page.

