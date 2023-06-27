Fresh off U.S. Open, Liberty’s Isaac Simmons off to fast start at VSGA Amateur Championship

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 110th VSGA Amateur Championship is taking over Boonsboro Country Club this week, with some notable names sitting near the top of the leaderboard.

Tuesday was the second and final round of stroke play, with the top 32 advancing to a match-play bracket beginning Wednesday.

Liberty golfer Isaac Simmons was the clubhouse leader when he finished, posting a 5-under for the stroke play portion.

He says it will take a different mindset to win the match play.

“I know the course pretty well, I’m pretty familiar with it,” said Simmons. “So, just knowing kind of where to hit it out here, if I hit a bad one, kind of where to miss, and just never really putting myself in a stressful situation. Just always trying to hit the greens and then roll in a few putts if the putter gets hot. If I drive it well, I can put a lot of pressure on my opponent. But in match play, I’ve done this tournament quite a bit, anything can happen. Anyone can get hot, so you just really have to be careful every match and just make sure that you’re sharp every match because anyone can shoot 5-, 6-, 7-under out here.”

Simmons has had a whirlwind month after he competed in the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club less than two weeks ago.

The Jefferson Forest grad got to play with the likes of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, and shared what he took away from the biggest week of his career.

“The main thing I learned out there is, if there is a really tight hole, there’s a lot of people and I’m nervous, it’s easy to kind of hold on to a shot,” said Simmons. “These guys are never holding on to shots. They’re 100 percent committed every time, full throttle. So just trying to take that mindset and mentality into other tournaments.

“I had so much support from people in this area, just being that I live at the lake, but I’m always in Lynchburg, so kind of representing both areas is awesome. I had a lot of support. The excitement of the community was really cool to just experience.”

Blacksburg’s Jake Albert went 4-under on Tuesday, putting himself safely into the next round with a 5-under over the two days.

Roanoke’s Samir Davidov and Hidden Valley’s Justin Young are also poised to move on, as is Blacksburg’s David Zhang.

For full results, visit the tournament’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.