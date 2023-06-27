Birthdays
Henry County sheriff retires; New sheriff sworn into office

Henry County Sheriff sworn into office.
Henry County Sheriff sworn into office.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Henry Co., Va. (WDBJ) - People in Henry County celebrated the former sheriff retiring and the new sheriff on Monday afternoon.

Wayne Davis has been a part of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years, starting as a deputy and moving up.

In his speech, Davis said the men and women of the sheriff’s office are part of his family.

He pledged to take care of each of them, saying the work law enforcement officers do each day is challenging.

“Through proactive police work, our deputies will make it unbearable for the criminal element to continue operating in Henry County,” said Davis. “And as your sheriff, I assure you I will serve every member of this community, regardless of race, gender, social economic status, or political affiliation.”

Lane Perry was the Henry County sheriff for more than 30 years but now he is retiring.

During the ceremony, he said it was his honor to serve the community.

“I give all credit to God be the credit and man and women. I want to thank you for everything,” said Perry. “Please continue to serve well. And I do ask you to serve this administration the way you’ve done me. And it’s also really hard and emotional because I’ve always enjoyed ya’ll. Thank you.”

Perry received a standing ovation after his emotional speech.

