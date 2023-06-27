How to help veterans who may be struggling with PTSD or mental illness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday is PTSD Awareness Day and local oraganizations are shining a light on veteran suicide.

The Roanoke Valley Veterans council is calling on everyone to check in on the veterans in their lives. Checking in on someone can be as simple as asking how someone is feeling, or it can be offering to attend a support group with them.

Many veterans are healing from invisible wounds, like depression and anxiety, and that can be deadly. 24 veterans a day are reported to take their own life, but the Roanoke Valley veterans council says that number could be much higher.

The council’s president explained by reaching out to those who served, you could save a life.

”We have to stop with the stigma and the stereotype and realize it’s an actual problem,” Perry “Ace” Taylor said. “We have to be able to accept it and realize some people are in a dark place and not doing well and we just need to give them help instead of thinking something’s wrong with them.”

Family members and friends can also deal with the wounds of veteran suicide as well.

Here’s what you can do if you think someone is struggling with PTSD:

Look for signs of any change in personality.

Listen to them, talk to them and be ready to help.

Here are some local resources in the Valley that can help prevent veteran suicide:

Salem VAMC

Roanoke Vet Center (540)-342-9726

Blue Ridge Behavioral Health (540)-981-9351

Mobile Crisis Team Region III (540)-917-8278

Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 then press 1, or text 838255

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.